Across America, The Satanic Temple is pushing “After School Satan Clubs” into public elementary schools, claiming to promote empathy and free thought. But behind the smiling mascots and “educational” puzzles lies a darker agenda. This mini-documentary exposes the disturbing imagery, rituals, and beliefs that underpin the movement—and follows the parents and community members in Chesapeake, Virginia, who stood up to keep these satanic clubs out of their children’s schools.