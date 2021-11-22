Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report
Shout Out Patriots Podcast
Afghan Christians expect to get killed mafia-style. Getting them out. - Audio
0:00
-35:37

Afghan Christians expect to get killed mafia-style. Getting them out. - Audio

Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
Nov 22, 2021

The Taliban goes door-to-door, hunting down Christians. They check cellphones for the Bible. They grill family members and send out threatening phone messages and letters, “We know where you are and what you are doing.” Sen. Sam Brownback says Afghan Christians expect to get killed, mafia-style.

Martin Mawyer, president of Christian Action Network, joins Pastor Jason Binder to have a frank, open, and engaging conversation with Ryan Mauro of the Clarion Intelligence Network and his organization’s efforts to get Christians out of Afghanistan or into safe houses.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Mawyer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture