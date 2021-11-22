Afghan Christians expect to get killed mafia-style. Getting them out. - Audio

The Taliban goes door-to-door, hunting down Christians. They check cellphones for the Bible. They grill family members and send out threatening phone messages and letters, “We know where you are and what you are doing.” Sen. Sam Brownback says Afghan Christians expect to get killed, mafia-style.

Martin Mawyer, president of Christian Action Network, joins Pastor Jason Binder to have a frank, open, and engaging conversation with Ryan Mauro of the Clarion Intelligence Network and his organization’s efforts to get Christians out of Afghanistan or into safe houses.