ABC News huffed and puffed but couldn’t blow our house down
ABC News huffed and puffed but couldn’t blow our house down

Martin Mawyer
Mar 28, 2022

ABC News is reporting that Christian Action Network, the sponsor of Shout Out Patriots, is a ‘hate group.’ Who? Us? Can’t we at least have a trial?

Sadly, ABC never called. Or even sent an email! They convicted us without so much as a kangaroo court.

We have lots to say about that, including our take on Joe Biden claiming NO amendment in the U.S. Constitution is “absolute.” We also discuss a raucous protest at Yale Law School that saw law students (yes, future lawyers and judges) trying to shut down a free speech forum.

Patriots. They deserve a voice. So, we give it to them!

