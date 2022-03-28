ABC News huffed and puffed but couldn’t blow our house down

ABC News is reporting that Christian Action Network, the sponsor of Shout Out Patriots, is a ‘hate group.’ Who? Us? Can’t we at least have a trial?

Sadly, ABC never called. Or even sent an email! They convicted us without so much as a kangaroo court.

We have lots to say about that, including our take on Joe Biden claiming NO amendment in the U.S. Constitution is “absolute.” We also discuss a raucous protest at Yale Law School that saw law students (yes, future lawyers and judges) trying to shut down a free speech forum.

Patriots. They deserve a voice. So, we give it to them!