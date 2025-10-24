Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Hartley's avatar
James Hartley
Oct 27

OK, so I read your article and then I went and read revelation 13 and to me, one of the operative words was breathe, which makes me think the beast is not a machine, but rather a living breathing person?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Martin Mawyer
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
Oct 27

And the "leader" whom the robots will OBEY without cringing will be?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Martin Mawyer and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Mawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture