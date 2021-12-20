A patriot mother does the impossible and wins two ‘write-in’ election campaigns!

Mary Katherine Bennett’s son is autistic and she didn’t want her young child forced to wear a face mask all day at school. The liberal school board in Bedford, VA dug in their heels and demanded to see her child’s medical records. She dug in her heels and they didn’t get them. What they did get was far worse.

Martin Mawyer, president of Christian Action Network, joins Pastor Jason Binder to learn how Mrs. Bennett and her fellow Patriots took to the streets with ‘write-in’ campaigns. When the votes were counted, they turned a 4-3 liberal school board into a 5-2 conservative majority. But, wait! Write-in campaigns never work, do they? And twice during the same election? Her stunning story will leave you smiling and shouting.

