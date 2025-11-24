A 7-Eleven glowing in the night, where employees are expected to face danger with nothing more than store policy. © Prapat Aowsakorn | Dreamstime.com

There is a story out of Oklahoma that tells you everything about the modern corporate mind.

It’s the story of a young mother, alone at night as a 7-Eleven manager, who gets strangled by a man trying to pawn off a fake hundred-dollar bill, which she refused to accept.

While being choked, she shoots her attacker. He lives. But she gets fired. Why? Because carrying a weapon to work violates company policy.

Her name is Stephanie Dilyard, and at twenty-five, she was the only person standing between a violent repeat offender and a cash register.

When she refused to accept the counterfeit money, the man turned violent. Not just annoyed, irritated, or hostile. But violent.

He threatened to cut off her head. He threw things at her. He shoved himself behind the counter. He grabbed her by the neck. He slammed her against a sandwich case. He tried to strangle her into unconsciousness.

She tried to call the police. She tried to run. She tried everything the safety posters tell you to try.

Then she realized something. If she kept following 7-Eleven rules, she was not going to make it home to her kids. Not for Thanksgiving. Not for Christmas. Not for graduations, weddings, grandbabies, or any of the moments parents live for.

She made a choice. Her life, or a brutal death.

She drew her own firearm, which she carried legally, and fired once. The attack stopped. Police said she acted within Oklahoma’s self-defense laws, which are designed to protect innocent people from being murdered. This was not complicated.

But then, astonishingly, her employer weighed in.

Not to offer counseling. Not to thank her for surviving. Not to name her employee of the month. Not even to say good job for stopping a dangerous man who later fled the scene and, being injured, called 911.

Instead of praising the worker, the corporation decided she had violated policy. She had carried a weapon, which is apparently more offensive to 7-Eleven than a man threatening to decapitate their employees.

This is not satire. This is real life in America.

We now live in a country where predators get empathy, and victims get pink slips. Where billion-dollar corporations expect their overnight, defenseless clerks to fight off violent criminals with whatever happens to be within reach at two in the morning. A plastic spoon, a stale donut, maybe a floor mop if you are lucky. But certainly not a tool that might actually keep you alive.

You can almost hear the executives lecturing her. You defended your life. How dare you? Think of our brand image. Think of the bad publicity of shooting a “customer.”

Her coworkers openly discuss the dangerous working conditions online.

If something terrible happens, you are supposed to grab the nearest object and hope it scares away a man who just said he will cut off your head. The company even bans mace and pepper spray.

Imagine working alone through the night, surrounded by strangers, knowing you are not allowed to possess the same protections a jogger carries on a walking trail.

Meanwhile, the man who allegedly strangled her has been charged with assault, battery, threats of violence, attempted fraud, and a parole violation.

Stephanie summed it up perfectly. She said she was put in a corner. Between her life and her job. And she chose her life, because her children depend on her. She wanted to go home.

That used to be something American companies respected. Now, you get fired for it.

This story should force a serious question.

How many more people have to be assaulted, injured, or killed while corporations issue memos about brand guidelines? How many mothers need to risk their lives because someone in a distant office thinks a gun in the hands of a law-abiding woman is more dangerous than a violent criminal threatening to sever her head?

Stephanie says she hopes other women see her example and remember their right to defend themselves. She is correct. She did the right thing. She acted with courage. She chose her family.

If only her employer had the common sense to know that bad publicity is not an employee shooting an attacker who is strangling her and threatening to behead an employee.

Bad publicity is when a customer walks into 7-Eleven and sees a decapitated clerk lying behind the hot dog counter with only a plastic fork in her hand.

Martin Mawyer is the President of Christian Action Network, host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. Subscribe for more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom.